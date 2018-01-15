Business

Top car, truck, utility to be announced at Detroit auto show

By JEFF KAROUB Associated Press

January 15, 2018 02:01 AM

DETROIT

The North American Car, Truck and Utility Vehicle of the Year will be revealed during the North American International Auto Show's press preview days.

The announcements are expected Monday morning at Detroit's Cobo Center.

This year's car finalists are the Honda Accord, Kia Stinger and Toyota Camry. Truck finalists are the Chevrolet Colorado, Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator.

Utility finalists are the Alfa Romeo Stelvio, Honda Odyssey and Volvo XC60.

Last year's winners were the Chevrolet Bolt, Honda Ridgeline and Chrysler Pacifica minivan.

Sixty automotive journalists serve as judges. Eligible vehicles must be new or substantially changed.

Organizers accept no advertising, though automakers try to capitalize on the marketing value of the awards, which are now in their 24th year.

