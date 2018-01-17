6,300 gallons of produced water spill in Mercer County

The state Health Department is monitoring the cleanup of a produced water spill in Mercer County.
Produced water is a mixture of saltwater and oil that can contain drilling chemicals.
Officials say a valve failure led to the spill of about 6,300 gallons (23,848 liters) from a tank being used in a carbon storage study conducted by the University of North Dakota Energy and Environmental Research Center.
The spill was discovered Saturday about 2 ½ miles north of Golden Valley. Officials say less than 210 gallons left the tank pad.
Comments