    Snow falls in Charlotte area during mid-January storm. David T. Foster III - dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com

Snow falls in Charlotte area during mid-January storm. David T. Foster III - dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Snow falls in Charlotte area during mid-January storm. David T. Foster III - dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com

Business

The Latest: Troopers, road and utility crews busy with storm

The Associated Press

January 17, 2018 03:15 PM

RALEIGH, N.C.

The Latest on the winter storm in North Carolina (all times local):

6:10 p.m.

North Carolina troopers, transportation workers and electric utilities have been busy responding to a winter storm that dropped more snow than anticipated in some parts of the state.

Highway Patrol Commander Col. Glenn McNeill said at a weather briefing Wednesday that the patrol had responded to about 1,600 automobile collisions and 2,200 calls for service. Gov. Roy Cooper said no one had been seriously hurt in weather-related traffic accidents but cautioned that road conditions would turn treacherous overnight and into the Thursday morning commute and encouraged people to stay at home.

Transportation Secretary Jim Trogdon said crews had made good progress clearing western North Carolina roads Wednesday as the snow left the region and were turning attention to the east.

Cooper also said 30,000 homes and businesses were without power due to the weather, primarily in Charlotte and central counties.

___

11 a.m.

Gov. Roy Cooper says a winter storm could affect North Carolina a little longer than earlier predicted because it's moving a little slower than expected.

Cooper said at a weather briefing Wednesday the mountains already had received 4 inches (10 centimeters) of snow and some of central North Carolina could ultimately get 6 inches (15 centimeters) before the storm leaves.

The governor urged people at work to go home now if they can because conditions will deteriorate during the evening rush hour with more snow and falling temperatures.

The state Highway Patrol has already responded to over 500 collisions and received more than 700 calls for service.

Department of Transportation workers sprayed more than 2 million gallons of salt brine on major roads leading up to the storm.

Cooper said nearly all school districts in the state were closed Wednesday or adjusted their schedules.

__

8:15 a.m.

Snow moved into North Carolina and weather forecasters are promising cold temperatures will follow.

The National Weather Service issued winter storm warnings or winter weather advisories for almost all of North Carolina for Wednesday.

The weather service said from 3 inches (8 centimeters) to 5 inches (13 centimeters) of snow was possible in western North Carolina on Wednesday.

Up to 6 inches (15 centimeters) of snow was possible in the central part of the state.

Schools were closed or delayed across the state, as were local government operations.

Gov. Roy Cooper declared a state of emergency on Tuesday, which helps ease the movement of supplies to areas that might be hard hit from the snow.

Temperatures are expected to be below freezing Wednesday night, making black ice likely Thursday morning.

