France's PSA Group to offer 40 electric vehicles by 2025

FILE - This Jan.28 2013 file photo, shoiws the French car manufacturer PSA Peugeot Citroen assembly line in Aulnay-sous-Bois, north of Paris. The maker of Peugeot and Citroen cars hopes to lay off 1,300 people this year and hire another 1,300 under new labor rules championed by President Emmanuel Macron to give companies more flexibility to hire and fire. PSA is among the first big companies to apply the new rules, which came into effect this month Christophe Ena, File AP Photo