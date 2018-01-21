South Sound Business People

▪ Debbie Privatt is also an account executive Panagiotu Pension Advisors, Inc. and has been with the firm for 25 years. She began her career as a part-time assistant advancing to a senior role as a plan administrator. Privatt is responsible for overseeing a large portion of the firm's client base, with a staff of senior, mid-level and assistant plan administrators under her supervision and has been responsible for training staff in technical and compliance aspects of plan administration, as well as setting departmental policies and procedures. The firm is recognizing Privatt for her years of service and comittment.
▪ Bill Pratt has joined Panagiotu Pension Advisors, Inc., in University Place, as a senior plan administrator. He will be engaged with audit-sized clients, performing administrative and accounting functions, ensuring compliance with federal regulations and guidelines. Pratt received a bachelor’s degree from Boise State University and is a Qualified Pension Administrator and Qualified 401(k) Administrator through the American Society of Pension Professionals & Actuaries.
▪ Connie Allen has also joined Panagiotu Pension Advisors, Inc. as an account executive. She will supervise a group of plan administrators, perform technical reviews and ensure compliance for a group of accounts. She is an Accredited Pension Administrator with the National Institute of Pension Administrators. She worked for 19 years at a local TPA firm that was acquired by Panagiaotu Pension Advisors in 2017.
▪ Dale Bisceglia has recently returned from retirement to own and operate Cost Less Pharmacy & Wellness in Fircrest. As pharmacist, he will provide patient care, consulting and filling prescriptions at the new location at 1375 Regents Blvd. in Fircrest. He received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Washington and been in pharmacy for 43 years.
▪ Trevor Osborne was recently elected as shareholder at Davies Pearson in Tacoma. He is also a member of the law firm’s board of directors. Osborne’s practice areas include labor and employment law, general business, and business litigation. He received his law degree from Seattle University School of Law.
Compiled by Mary Anderson, staff writer
