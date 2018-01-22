The Latest: Congress approves plan to re-open government

More Videos 1:36 A look inside Amazon Go, retailer's cashierless convenience store Pause 2:25 Grab your golden ticket and tour a cannabis candy factory 0:50 How many Whatcom County businesses closed in 2017? 1:58 Longtime Bike Tech owner shifts gears towards retirement 2:28 A look at the new Boeing training Center in Auburn 1:52 These (not so) smooth criminals should stick to their day jobs 1:27 Neighbors rocked by plans to close historic Brookdale Golf Club 1:12 Yes, Mike Hopkins really did talk about the movie ‘Braveheart’ after a win 0:30 Belly up for a 30-feet-long taco 2:32 Crossfire of contentious divorce case hits legal babysitter where it hurts Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Senate votes to end government shutdown On Monday, The Senate advanced a bill reopening federal agencies through Feb. 8 after Democrats relented and lifted their blockade against the legislation. The shutdown began Saturday after Democrats derailed a Republican measure that would have kept government open until Feb. 16. Democrats wanted to pressure the GOP to cut a deal protecting young immigrants from deportation and boosting federal spending. On Monday, The Senate advanced a bill reopening federal agencies through Feb. 8 after Democrats relented and lifted their blockade against the legislation. The shutdown began Saturday after Democrats derailed a Republican measure that would have kept government open until Feb. 16. Democrats wanted to pressure the GOP to cut a deal protecting young immigrants from deportation and boosting federal spending. SENATE TV via AP

