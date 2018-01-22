Emergency official: 5 missing after Oklahoma rig explosion

More Videos 1:36 A look inside Amazon Go, retailer's cashierless convenience store Pause 2:25 Grab your golden ticket and tour a cannabis candy factory 0:50 How many Whatcom County businesses closed in 2017? 1:54 State Farm's pending exit shakes employees, local businesses 2:28 A look at the new Boeing training Center in Auburn 1:52 These (not so) smooth criminals should stick to their day jobs 1:27 Neighbors rocked by plans to close historic Brookdale Golf Club 2:32 Crossfire of contentious divorce case hits legal babysitter where it hurts 1:56 Women's March 2018 brings thousands back to Olympia 1:48 St. Germain, Yacapin lead Curtis to wrestling title at Willie Stewart Invitational Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Oklahoma rig explosion leaves five missing Five people are missing after an oil rig explosion in Oklahoma, according to officials. The explosion happened on Jan. 22 about 100 miles southeast of Tulsa. The drill site was being operated by Oklahoma-City based Red Mountain Energy. Five people are missing after an oil rig explosion in Oklahoma, according to officials. The explosion happened on Jan. 22 about 100 miles southeast of Tulsa. The drill site was being operated by Oklahoma-City based Red Mountain Energy. KOTV

