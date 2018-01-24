Business

Japan navy spots tanker alongside North Korean ship

The Associated Press

January 24, 2018 03:38 AM

TOKYO

Japan's Foreign Ministry says a Japanese navy surveillance aircraft has spotted a Dominican-flagged oil tanker apparently transferring fuel to a North Korean tanker in the open seas.

A ministry statement said Wednesday that the possible transfer in violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions was observed in the East China Sea on Saturday.

It said Japan reported to the U.N. Security Council the sighting of the tanker Yuk Tung moored alongside the North Korean-registered Rye Song Gang No. 1 before dawn.

It included four photos of the ships alongside each other and then moving apart after sunrise.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The U.S. earlier identified the North Korean tanker as having engaged in illegal offshore transfers.

U.N. sanctions on North Korea limit energy trade and ban transfers of goods to North Korean ships at sea.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • A look inside Amazon Go, retailer's cashierless convenience store

    Amazon Go, the retailer’s cashierless convenience store, opened its doors to the public Monday, a debut that follows a nearly 14-month trial run open only to the Seattle company’s employees.

A look inside Amazon Go, retailer's cashierless convenience store

A look inside Amazon Go, retailer's cashierless convenience store 1:36

A look inside Amazon Go, retailer's cashierless convenience store
Grab your golden ticket and tour a cannabis candy factory 2:25

Grab your golden ticket and tour a cannabis candy factory
How many Whatcom County businesses closed in 2017? 0:50

How many Whatcom County businesses closed in 2017?

View More Video