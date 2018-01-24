GE reports 4Q loss

General Electric Co. (GE) on Wednesday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $9.64 billion, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.
The Boston-based company said it had a loss of $1.13 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 27 cents per share.
The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 28 cents per share.
The industrial conglomerate posted revenue of $31.4 billion in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $32.87 billion.
GE expects full-year earnings in the range of $1 to $1.07 per share.
GE shares have declined 3 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has increased 6 percent. The stock has dropped 43 percent in the last 12 months.
