Court rules that Kushner firm must disclose partners' names

FILE - In this Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, file photo, White House senior adviser Jared Kushner listens as President Donald Trump answers questions at a news conference, in Bedminster, N.J. A federal judge ruled on Friday, Jan. 26, 2018 that the family company once run by Jared Kushner isn’t allow keep the identity of its business partners in several Maryland properties secret. Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File AP Photo