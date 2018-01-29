Hawaii lieutenant governor to resign, join lobbying firm

File - In this Dec. 27, 2012 file photo, Hawaii Lt. Gov. Shan Tsutsui speaks at a news conference in Honolulu. Tsutsui is resigning this week to join a lobbying and public affairs firm. The lieutenant governor said in a news release on Monday, Jan. 29, 2018, he will return to Maui and work for Strategies 360. His resignation is effective Wednesday. Audrey McAvoy, File AP Photo