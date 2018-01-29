Lawyers seek to compel boater to speak about missing gun

An insurance company is asking a federal judge to force a Vermont man to discuss what happened to a missing gun that matches the caliber used to kill his grandfather.
The Hartford Courant reports National Liability & Fire Insurance company lawyers filed a motion in Rhode Island last week seeking to compel Nathan Carmen to discuss the Sig Sauer rifle he bought before his grandfather's death.
Carmen is accused in a lawsuit of being responsible for the 2013 death of Connecticut resident John Chakalos, a real estate developer.
The insurance company is seeking to avoid payment on a policy for a boat Carmen was on when he and his mother disappeared in 2016. His mother is presumed dead. He was rescued.
He denies any wrongdoing and has never been charged with either death.
