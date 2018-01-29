Alcoa fighting Indiana city's bid to limit coal mine plans

Alcoa Corp. wants a court to block a southwestern Indiana city from enforcing its new local coal mining regulations.
The Boonville City Council approved the ordinance that bans explosives for mining within 3 miles (5 kilometers) of the city. City officials said the rules will protect residents because state regulations only require mines be at least 300 feet from homes.
The move came after Alcoa announced plans to expand a coal mine near Boonville as it partially restarts a smelter plant at its Warrick Operations near Evansville. The company says it will add 275 jobs.
The Evansville Courier & Press reports Alcoa filed a lawsuit Friday against Boonville in a Warrick County court.
Never miss a local story.
Alcoa argues Boonville is overstepping its legal authority and that it will exceed current mine regulations.
Comments