Catalan chief denies he's giving up after phone message leak

The Associated Press

January 31, 2018 04:48 AM

MADRID

Fugitive Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont denies he is giving up the fight following the publication of text messages in which he reportedly said the Spanish government has won the battle in Catalonia.

In a tweet Wednesday, Puigdemont said he was "human and there are times that I also doubt." But he added that he was president "and I won't cower or step back," adding "We continue!"

He was apparently reacting to a Spanish television channel's publication of images showing private phone messages he allegedly sent Tuesday to a fellow fugitive lawmaker, saying the battle is over and that he has been sacrificed by his allies.

On Tuesday, the Catalan parliament postponed indefinitely a session in which Puigdemont was to due to be re-elected president of the region.

