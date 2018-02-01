Amazon's quarterly profit tops $1 billion for first time

6:55 A heroin addict’s tale: 'Noah… I told you were going to die' Pause

0:49 Deep brain stimulation brings relief to Parkinson's patient

3:30 What does the competition for Amazon's HQ2 look like?

1:36 A look inside Amazon Go, retailer's cashierless convenience store

2:25 Grab your golden ticket and tour a cannabis candy factory

0:50 How many Whatcom County businesses closed in 2017?

0:52 Reaction to Main & Vine's pending closure

1:57 A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness

1:38 A look at Amazon Key, a new in-home delivery service