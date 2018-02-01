Lawmaker says PawSox should pay more for stadium

The speaker of the Rhode Island House of Representatives says the Pawtucket Red Sox owners need to put more money into their proposal for a new stadium.
The Providence Journal reports House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello said Wednesday that team owners should contribute more than their proposed $41 million share. He says the team also needs to better explain to the public why they should support the new stadium.
The Democrat previously said the deal to provide public funding for the stadium was "dead." The current plan has the state paying $23 million of the $83 million the Boston Red Sox Triple-A affiliate says it needs to replace its current facility.
A PawSox spokesman disputed Mattiello's statements, saying the team will increase its annual lease payments to $1 million per year.
