Robot makes coffee at new cafe in Japan's capital

Robot barista named "Sawyer" makes a coffee at Henn-na Cafe, Japanese meaning "Strange Cafe"in Tokyo, Friday, Feb. 2, 2018. The cafe's robot barista brews and serves coffee as the rapidly aging country seeks to adapt to shrinking workforce. The arm robot "Sawyer" debuted this week in Tokyo‘s downtown business and shopping district of Shibuya. Koji Sasahara AP Photo