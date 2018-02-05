Waste Management drops waste facility application

A company that proposed an oilfield waste facility in McKenzie County has withdrawn its application after citizens raised concerns about the location.
Waste Management of North Dakota was seeking a radioactive materials handling license from state officials for the proposed Tobacco Garden Processing Facility.
The Bismarck Tribune says a North Dakota Department of Health radiation control manager, Dale Patrick, says the company plans to look at alternatives to the site. Local officials raised concerns about the proximity of the site to the Tobacco Garden aquifer.
The company wanted to dispose of waste about a mile underground.
