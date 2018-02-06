More Videos

Pause
The Dow Jones industrial average fell as much as 567 points shortly after the opening bell on Tuesday, then jumped as much as 367 points in the first half-hour of trading. Meta Viers McClatchy

Business

Asian stock indexes reflect Dow rally in early trading

By YURI KAGEYAMA AP Business Writer

February 06, 2018 05:01 PM

TOKYO

Japanese and Korean benchmarks were recouping losses from the day before in early Wednesday trading, mirroring a similar "correction" rally on Wall Street.

KEEPING SCORE: Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 surged as soon as trading began, adding 2.9 percent to 22,230.73 within the first hour of trading. South Korea's Kospi also rose at its opening, and was trading up 0.5 percent at 2,467.50 in morning trading. Among the biggest losers Tuesday was the Nikkei 225, which had ended 4.7 percent lower. South Korea's Kospi had declined 1.5 percent.

WALL STREET: U.S. stocks saw a late surge that helped them regain almost half their losses from the day before. After its 1,175-point nosedive Monday, the Dow Jones industrial average lost 567 points right after trading began. The Dow finished 567.02 points higher, or 2.3 percent, at 24,912.77.The Standard & Poor's 500 index, a broader market barometer that many index funds track, climbed 46.20 points, or 1.7 percent, to 2,695.14. The Nasdaq composite rose 148.36 points, or 2.1 percent, to 7,115.88.

GLOBAL CORRECTION: Corrections are seen as entirely normal during bull markets, and even helpful in curbing excessive gains and allowing new investors to buy into the market at lower prices. It has been an uncommonly long time since the last market correction, which ended almost two years ago.

ENERGY: U.S. crude oil added 45 cents to $63.84 a barrel. It fell 76 cents, or 1.2 percent, to close at $63.39 a barrel in New York. Brent crude, the benchmark for international oil prices, rose 36 cents to $67.22 a barrel in London.

CURRENCIES: The dollar recovered to 109.42 yen from 108.61 yen late Tuesday. The euro was trading at $1.2383.

____

AP Markets Writer Jay Marley contributed to this report.

Follow Yuri Kageyama on Twitter at https://twitter.com/yurikageyama

Her work can be found at https://www.apnews.com/search/yuri%20kageyama

Pause
