Man escapes northeast Mississippi grain bin without injury

A northeast Mississippi man was sucked into a grain bin but has walked away without injuries after a rescue.
Local media report the unnamed worker Monday climbed into the bin on a farm near Vardaman to unclog it, but quickly sank down to his armpits in corn.
Calhoun County Sheriff Greg Pollan says deputies and firefighters quickly arrived and volunteers from the Chickenbone Volunteer Fire Department rescued the man in about an hour.
Deaths are a problem nationwide, with a Purdue University study finding at least 30 people died nationwide in grain bins in 2016, usually from getting trapped or tangled in equipment. Federal workplace safety officials have made safety around grain bins a focus of rule enforcement.
