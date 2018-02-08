Kelly in harsh spotlight after senior aide's resignation

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 1:13 Coffee vs. energy drinks: A caffeine wake-up call Pause 2:27 Here are the best moments from the Super Bowl LII commercials 1:01 Michelob Ultra's "I Like Beer" Super Bowl 52 commercial 0:49 A close-up look at Scan, Bag, Go 1:36 Amazon unveils 'Spheres' green space in Seattle 0:49 Deep brain stimulation brings relief to Parkinson's patient 3:30 What does the competition for Amazon's HQ2 look like? 1:36 A look inside Amazon Go, retailer's cashierless convenience store 2:25 Grab your golden ticket and tour a cannabis candy factory 0:50 How many Whatcom County businesses closed in 2017? Video Link copy Embed Code copy

White House staff secretary Rob Porter is stepping down following allegations of domestic abuse by his two ex-wives. In a statement, he said the allegations are "outrageous" and "simply false." He says photos published were taken nearly 15 years ago and the "reality behind them is nowhere close to what is being described." Press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders addressed reporters about the resignation on Thursday. AP

