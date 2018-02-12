Danica Patrick, right, talks with Jimmie Johnson's crew chief Chad Knaus during qualifying for the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 11, 2018, in Daytona Beach, Fla.
Business

Danica Patrick is shown as businesswoman in new GoDaddy ad

By JENNA FRYER AP Auto Racing Writer

February 12, 2018 05:55 AM

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla.

Danica Patrick and GoDaddy have brought their relationship full circle to close her racing career.

GoDaddy has a new commercial that will air during Sunday's season-opening Daytona 500.

Patrick made 21 previous commercials for GoDaddy, some of which were racy and risque. She was placed in 13 Super Bowl commercials for GoDaddy, a number that still stands as the most Super Bowl spots for a celebrity.

But as Patrick's career winds down with two final races, GoDaddy is now celebrating her transition to a businesswoman.

The "Make Your Idea Real" ad is a bright look at Patrick's shift from driver to entrepreneur. She is retiring after racing in the Daytona 500 and Indianapolis 500, and GoDaddy is sponsoring the effort.

