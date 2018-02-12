Danica Patrick is shown as businesswoman in new GoDaddy ad

Danica Patrick and GoDaddy have brought their relationship full circle to close her racing career.
GoDaddy has a new commercial that will air during Sunday's season-opening Daytona 500.
Patrick made 21 previous commercials for GoDaddy, some of which were racy and risque. She was placed in 13 Super Bowl commercials for GoDaddy, a number that still stands as the most Super Bowl spots for a celebrity.
But as Patrick's career winds down with two final races, GoDaddy is now celebrating her transition to a businesswoman.
The "Make Your Idea Real" ad is a bright look at Patrick's shift from driver to entrepreneur. She is retiring after racing in the Daytona 500 and Indianapolis 500, and GoDaddy is sponsoring the effort.
