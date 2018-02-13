Russia: Plane crash caused by pilots' error on speed data

In this photo provided by the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry, emergency personnel carry wreckage of an AN-148 plane crash in Stepanovskoye village, about 40 kilometers

25 miles) from the Domodedovo airport, Russia, Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018. EInvestigators are studying the information from flight recorders of a Russian passenger plane that has crashed near Moscow killing all 71 people on board. The Moscow-based Interstate Aviation Committee said Tuesday its experts managed to recover the data from both the plane’s flight data and cockpit conversation recorders.