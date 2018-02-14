Baltimore attorney tapped to help lead data breach suit

A Baltimore attorney has been tapped to help lead a class-action lawsuit against Equifax over the credit bureau's massive data breach last year.
The Baltimore Sun reports Hassan Murphy was selected by a federal judge in Georgia on Monday to serve on a seven-member steering committee for consumer plaintiffs in the case.
The breach exposed the financial information of over 145 million consumers. The company said in announcing the breach that primary information exposed included names, Social Security numbers, birth dates, addresses and, in some instances, driver's license numbers.
Hundreds of law firms filed complaints. Murphy filed one such complaint on behalf of a Maryland plaintiff whose data was breached.
