Jury sides with company that sues Charleston Sanitary Board

A West Virginia jury has ruled that the Charleston Sanitary Board must pay an Upshur County contractor more than $1 million for breaching its contract with the firm.
The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports the jury recently awarded J.F. Allen Corporation $1.3 million in damages the company claims it was owed because the sanitary board didn't meet obligations in a contract awarded for sewer line work in 2012.
The suit says the company started work in early 2012. Almost immediately, the lawsuit states, the company ran into problems that included unmarked or mismarked utilities.
J.F. Allen alleges during 14 months of work, there were 122 incidents of mismarked or unmarked utilities that caused delays.
Charleston Mayor Danny Jones declined comment, saying there were still motions before the judge in the case.
