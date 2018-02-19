Utility says its Cooper nuclear plant adds $112M to economy

The utility that owns Cooper Nuclear Station says the power plant adds $112 million a year to Nebraska's economy.
The Nebraska Public Power District says that figure comes from a recent analysis done by the Nuclear Energy Institute.
Cooper employs 680 people, and 550 of those live near the power plant near Brownville, Nebraska.
Their salary and benefits are worth $76 million a year, and they help support more than 400 other jobs in the area.
Cooper generated more than 6.9 million megawatt hours of electricity last year while operating at 93 percent of its capacity.
