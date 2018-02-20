Qualcomm raises bid for NXP to about $43.22B

FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2011, file photo, a sign sits atop the Qualcomm headquarters building in San Diego. Qualcomm is raising its takeover bid for NXP Semiconductors by nearly 16 percent to about $43.22 billion, citing in part NXP's strong results since the companies first announced their merger in October 2016. The move announced Tuesday, Feb. 20, 208, comes as Qualcomm itself is in the crosshairs of Broadcom Ltd., which earlier this month raised its own cash and stock bid for Qualcomm to $121 billion. Gregory Bull, File AP Photo