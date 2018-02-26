California OKs autonomous car testing without backup drivers

FILE - In this photo Wednesday, May 14, 2014 file photo, a Google self-driving car is on exhibit at the Computer History Museum in Mountain View, Calif. Driverless cars will be tested on California roads for the first time without a human being behind a steering wheel under new rules for the fast-developing technology. The regulations approved Monday, Feb. 26, 2018, are a major step toward getting autonomous vehicles onto the streets of California, the nation's self-driving car hub. Eric Risberg, File AP Photo