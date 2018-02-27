Business

Several harassment complaints filed by San Antonio employees

The Associated Press

February 27, 2018 07:01 AM

SAN ANTONIO

San Antonio officials have investigated nearly two dozen cases of sexual harassment involving city employees over a three-year period.

The San Antonio Express-News reviewed city records amid a heightened national awareness of sexual impropriety and found inappropriate sexual remarks generated the most complaints from November 2014 to November 2017.

The city documents show eight people resigned or were fired following complaints, which ranged from inappropriate text messages to unwanted touching.

Other employees facing accusations were suspended, given verbal counseling or a written reprimand. Twenty-three complaints were filed over the three-year period.

Three lawsuits also were filed, with two cases dismissed and one pending.

More than 11,000 people work for the city.

