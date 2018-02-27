3 space station astronauts return to Earth

This image provided by NASA on Feb. 25, 2018, shows from bottom to top: Russia’s Alexander Misurkin, NASA’s Mark Vande Hei, middle, and NASA’s Joe Acaba posing for a photograph at the International Space Station. The three astronauts are headed back to Earth on Tuesday, Feb. 27, following a nearly six-month mission at the International Space Station. Misurkin, Vande Hei and Acaba moved into the orbiting lab in September. They are targeting a Kazakhstan touchdown for their Russian capsule. NASA via AP)