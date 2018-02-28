In this Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, photo a real estate sale pending sign hangs in front of an existing home, in Walpole, Mass. On Wednesday, Feb. 28, the National Association of Realtors releases its January report on pending home sales.
In this Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, photo a real estate sale pending sign hangs in front of an existing home, in Walpole, Mass. On Wednesday, Feb. 28, the National Association of Realtors releases its January report on pending home sales. Steven Senne AP Photo
In this Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, photo a real estate sale pending sign hangs in front of an existing home, in Walpole, Mass. On Wednesday, Feb. 28, the National Association of Realtors releases its January report on pending home sales. Steven Senne AP Photo

Business

US pending home sales slump 4.7 percent in January

By MATT OTT Associated Press

February 28, 2018 07:04 AM

WASHINGTON

The pace of Americans signing contracts to buy homes fell 4.7 percent in January to its lowest level in more than three years, due to a lack of homes for sale, higher prices and rising interest rates.

The National Association of Realtors said Wednesday that its index of pending sales fell to 104.6, its lowest reading since October of 2014.

More Americans are looking to buy homes as the economy has improved, but prices continue to rise amid a dearth of supply.

Standard & Poor's said Tuesday that U.S. home prices rose at the fastest 12-month pace in more than three years in 2017.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Last week, Freddie Mac said that the average rate on 30-year fixed-rate mortgages rose to 4.40 percent, the highest it's been since April 2014.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Massive cranes arrive by super ship in Commencement Bay

View More Video