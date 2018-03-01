Washington state is 4th worst for retirement

Washington state is the fourth worst place to retire in the United States, according to MoneyRates.com.
The personal finance and banking website said the state’s biggest problem is its economic environment.
“The unemployment rate in Washington is higher than in most states, and this is especially burdensome given Washington's higher-than-average cost of living,” the study reads.
Although the state’s jobless rate was 4.7 percent in December, many states have lower unemployment rates, U.S. Department of Labor data show. Hawaii’s jobless rate was 2.1 percent in December, for example.
Alaska, Nevada and Louisiana ranked worse as retirement destinations than Washington.
