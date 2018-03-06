West Virginia leaders reach deal to end teachers strike

From left, kindergarten teacher Terra Triggs, first grade teacher Andrea Mason, kindergarten teacher Lisa Taylor, reading specialist Shelly Sexton, Brynn Triggs, Nikki Sexton relax and talk as they wait for the latest legislative news at the capitol in Charleston, W.V., on Monday, March 5, 2018; the eighth day of statewide school closures. All are teachers at Hedgesville Elementary school in Berkeley Country, W.V. Charleston Gazette-Mail via AP Craig Hudson