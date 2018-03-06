The Latest: Runoff in Democrats' longshot race for governor

FILE - In this Dec. 6, 2017, file photo, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, speaks during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. Texas Democrats have turned out in force ahead of their state's first-in-the-nation primary Tuesday, March 6 2018, even though their party remains a longshot to win much. Democratic early voting across Texas most-populous counties more than doubled the last non-presidential cycle in 2014. But the party hasn't won Texas statewide office since 1994. Carolyn Kaster, File AP Photo