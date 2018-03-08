Instacart delivers for UP Whole Foods as Amazon expands Prime Now deliveries elsewhere

With the recent news of Amazon expanding its Whole Foods grocery delivery service to Atlanta and San Francisco, you might be wondering about Pierce County’s store.
The Whole Foods Market Chambers Bay, 3515 Bridgeport Way W., University Place, for now offers delivery via Instacart.
Go to https://delivery.wholefoodsmarket.com/ and enter your ZIP code.
Deliveries can be made in as little as an hour or scheduled for another time at your convenience, with delivery fees based on type of membership plan and items purchased.
Instacart expanded service into the Tacoma metro last summer and broadened its delivery area south of Tacoma and into Olympia in October of last year.
The service also provides grocery delivery in Tacoma for other retailers, including Fred Meyer, Safeway, Metropolitan Market, QFC, Costco, Petco, Cash & Carry and BevMo, according to a recent check of its website.
Instacart told The News Tribune on Friday that it added Graham to its delivery area in January, delivering from Safeway. The service also serves Puyallup, delivering from Albertsons, Petco, Costco Business Center, Cash & Carry, Fred Meyer, QFC, Safeway and Costco.
Since Whole Foods’ acquisition by Amazon last year, some of the chain’s stores have switched to Amazon Prime Now delivery with Instacart still in play, according to a Bloomberg Technology report.
In February, Amazon said it would start free two-hour delivery from Whole Foods stores in Dallas and Austin, Texas; Virginia Beach, Virginia; and Cincinnati. This is the same service that also offers restaurant deliveries from select cities, including Portland and Seattle.
Amazon told The News Tribune this week that it has plans to expand Prime Now delivery to more cities this year. For now, customers can enter their ZIP code at www.primenow.com to sign up for notification when the service is available in the Tacoma area.
Amazon has brought other changes to the stores, including to the University Place site, such as the rewards program for Amazon Prime members on in-store purchases made with the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa card. Amazon package storage lockers also are available in the store’s lobby.
Debbie Cockrell: 253-597-8364, @Debbie_Cockrell
