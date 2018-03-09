Only McMenamins ‘Cosmic Tripsters’ are invited to this local party

A private party will be held Saturday at the Tacoma Elks Lodge Saturday for McMenamins’ ardent fans.
The Portland-based developer has dozens of properties throughout Oregon and Washington. People who have completed a McMenamins passport and earned so-called “Cosmic Tripster” status within a certain time frame are invited to a party for new Tripsters.
Up to 1,000 people could be at the party at the Elks Lodge, 565 Broadway, the permit filed with the city of Tacoma says. McMenamins declined to provide additional details for this story.
People buy a passport for $30 and complete tasks to get a stamp at McMenamins locations. Along the way the passport holder can earn free food and prizes. Once completed, the passport holder becomes a “Cosmic Tripster.”
As McMenamins adds locations, the passport book grows. The company expects to open its Kalama location on April 20. Around 10,000 people have reached “Cosmic Tripster” status, a company spokeswoman said.
The indoor party will include music, beer samples from three different breweries and five food trucks, the permit says. Tripsters will enter on the Spanish Steps landing.
Last year the Portland-based developer announced it would begin construction on the Tacoma Elks Lodge, a property McMenamins has owned since the Great Recession nearly a decade ago. The company plans to renovate the century-old landmark into a hotel and entertainment venue with 44 rooms, historic art and a space for weddings and live music.
The company has said it could open the venue sometime next year.
