Duke Energy: Utility CEO's pay jumped to $21M last year

The Associated Press

March 11, 2018 10:54 AM

CHARLOTTE, N.C.

Duke Energy says its top executive's compensation has more than doubled over the past two years.

The country's No. 2 electricity company by total customers reported to shareholders that Chief Executive Officer Lynn Good was paid more than $21.4 million in 2017, an increase from $10.8 million in 2015.

The company's proxy filing released Friday says Good's base salary rose last year by about 4 percent to $1.3 million, but her stock awards shot up almost 90 percent to more than $17 million.

Duke Energy has 7.5 million customers in the Carolinas, Florida, Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky.

The Charlotte-based company won approval to raise prices on about half its North Carolina customers by 6 percent, and wants to increase rates on the rest of its largest market by 10 percent.

