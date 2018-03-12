AAA Michigan: Statewide average gas prices rise 5 cents

Business

AAA Michigan says gas prices statewide have risen by about 5 cents per gallon in the past week.

The Dearborn-based auto club says early Monday that the average price for self-serve regular unleaded gasoline was about $2.59 per gallon. Prices are about 24 cents more than at the same point last year.

Michigan's lowest average price was about $2.53 per gallon in the Traverse City area. The highest was about $2.64 per gallon in the Jackson area.

The Detroit-area's average daily gas price was about $2.56 per gallon, about 4 cents more than last week's average.

AAA Michigan surveys daily fuel prices at 2,800 gas stations across the state.

