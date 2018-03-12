Longtime Dow Chemical chief Andrew Liveris to depart

FILE - In this Jan. 17, 2017, file photo, CEO of The Dow Chemical Company Andrew N. Liveris gestures as he speaks during a panel 'Size matters: The Future of Big Business' at the 'World Economic Forum' in Davos, Switzerland. DowDuPont’s Liveris is leaving his executive chairman role at the company but will stay on as a director until his retirement in July 2018. Michel Euler, File AP Photo