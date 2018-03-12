Apple adds more 'Texture' to its services with magazine deal

FILE - In this Oct. 19, 2017, file photo, buildings and a tour boat are reflected on the mirror behind an Apple logo during a preview event at a new Apple Michigan Avenue store in downtown Chicago. Apple has bought digital magazine distributor Texture to extend its subscription services beyond music and online storage. The deal announced Monday, March 12, 2018, puts Apple in control of a service frequently described as a Netflix of magazines. Kiichiro Sato, File AP Photo