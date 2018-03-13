New Uniqlo store nearest one yet for Tacoma area, and it comes with a contest

Clothing retailer Uniqlo will open its newest store March 23 at Westfield Southcenter in Tukwila.
The 7,500-square-foot store will be the retailer’s second location in the region. The other opened at Bellevue Square in 2015.
Outside of those two, you have to head to California to find its other West Coast stores.
Uniqlo is a brand of Fast Retailing Co., a Japanese retail holding company. The company designs, manufactures and sells clothing under brands including Comptoir des Cotonniers, GU, Helmut Lang, J Brand, Princesse tam.tam, Theory and Uniqlo.
According to Uniqlo’s announcement, the new store will carry men’s, women’s and children’s clothing.
“We look forward to extending our presence in the Seattle area, a vibrant and fast-growing community that we have enjoyed calling home since opening our first store there in 2015,” Hiroshi Taki, Uniqlo USA CEO, said in the news release.
The store will offer jeans made from Japanese Kaihara denim, French linen shirts and more. It also touts its AIRism collection, designed for quick drying.
The retailer recently collaborated with Finnish textile company Marimekko, known for its bold prints of the 1960s (and as a dress favorite of Jacqueline Kennedy). Marimekko has in recent years gained renewed attention from designers. The new designs are set to be in Uniqlo stores and online March 29.
Beyond the opening weekend in-store deals, there’s a contest for a chance to win a $250 store gift card:
▪ Take a picture of the new store, you in the store or an item in the store during the opening weekend (March 23-25).
▪ Post the photo to your Instagram grid.
▪ Follow @UniqloUSA. Photo-tag @UniqloUSA #UniqloSouthcenter in your caption.
Winners will be notified the following week.
