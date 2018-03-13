No term limit could allow Xi to be bold on Hong Kong, Taiwan

In this Sunday, March 11, 2018, photo, Chinese President Xi Jinping applauds after hearing the results of a vote on a constitutional amendment during a plenary session of China's National People's Congress

NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. China’s move to scrap term limits and allow Xi to serve as president indefinitely puts him on track to deal with some of the country’s weightiest long-term sovereignty challenges, especially the fates of Hong Kong and Taiwan.