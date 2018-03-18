South Sound Business People

▪ Pamela Sireech has joined Orbiter Inc., in Tacoma, a chip timing and lap counting system firm. She will be the native nations representative and as a member of the Puyallup Indian Tribe, she will represent the company to Native schools to utilize the company’s products. She currently worked with Ricardo Linares, an indigenous Amazonian Indian to supply Peruvian Amazonian villages wo encourage students to exercise.
▪ Cammy Wittrell has been named president of Horizon Parners Northwest Inc., in Tacoma. She joined the firm in 2002 as an asset manager providing management and oversight for more than 25 properties and excels in building tenant and customer service relationships.
AHBL, a statewide engineering and design company, has recently announced promotions.
▪ Drew McEachern has been named principal associate principal for the firm in the Tacoma office. He has 20 years tenure with the firm and has worked on many projects including the award-winning Pierce County Sewer and Traffic Operations Facility and the Advanced Technology Center at Bates Technical College. He received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Southern California.
▪ Ken Leland has also been named principal associate principal in the Tacoma office. He has been with the firm for 20 years and serves as the corporate liaison for the internship program, as well as a role in employee engagement, recruitment and mentorship efforts. His project works includes the Urban Waters in Tacoma, the Roosevelt Way Apartments in Seattle and the Center for Business and Innovation at SPSCC in Lacey. He received a bachelor’s degree from the University of Washington.
▪ Jason Morse has been named principal associate principal in the firm’s Seattle office. In his 21 year career he was promoted to director of landscape architecture in 2014 and led the department in unprecedented growth. His work projects include the nature playground at Arlington Elementary School in Tacoma, the Centennial Garden at the Washington Park ARboretum and the healing garden at Whidbey General Hospital. He received his bachelor’s degree from Washington State University.
▪ David Nason has been named associate principal senior project manager in the firm’s Tacoma office. He has been with the firm for 11 years as a civil project manager working on the University Y Student Center at University of Washington Tacoma and is currently working on the replacement of Birney Elementary and the Eastside Community Center both in Tacoma. He has 20 years of experience and received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Vermont.
▪ Bill Fierst has also been named associate principal senior project manager in the Tacoma office. During his 18 years with the firm he has contributed to a variety of education, federal and commercial projects. He is currently working on the new Olympic Middle School in Auburn and the Sixth and Alder Mixed Use project in Tacoma. He received a bachelor’s degree from the University of Washington.
▪ Erick Fitzpatrick has been named associate principal project manager in the firm’s Spokane office with 12 years of experience in the field. He joined AHBL in 2012 and oversees civil engineering in the Spokane and Tri-Cities offices. His work on the Liberty Lake Road Rehabilitation for the City of Liberty transformed the major arterial into a multi-modal road. He has volunteered at Saint George’s School in Spokane teaching students about green stormwater infrastructure. He received a bachelor’s degree form Gonzaga University.
Compiled by Mary Anderson, staff writer
The News Tribune publishes hires and promotions at the professional and management levels. It recognizes honors at the state or national level awarded by independent professional or trade associations and appointments to corporate or civic boards. To submit information go to thenewstribune.com/business, go to People In Business and select Add an announcement. All submissions become the property of The News Tribune and may be published in any form.
