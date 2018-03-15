Come for an afternoon of kitten cuteness and help local shelter’s foster program

It’s that time of year when the Humane Society of Tacoma and Pierce County starts to be overrun with tiny mouths to feed.
In anticipation of new litters rolling in, the Humane Society is hosting its fourth annual Kitten Shower open house, 1-4 p.m., March 24 at the shelter, 2608 Center St. in Tacoma.
In 2017, shelter volunteers cared for 1,800 cats and kittens. The event helps to gather supplies for the volunteers as well as bring attention to the kittens and maybe even lead to some adoptions.
Donations to help feline foster-care volunteers can be dropped off at the open house, where attendees can “cuddle kittens, take a picture with a kitten at the photo booth, tour the new foster care and cattery areas, participate in a craft activity, enjoy light refreshments, mingle with foster volunteers and staff, and sign up to foster themselves,” according to the shelter’s news release.
If you can’t make it to the event, you can donate in advance through the Society’s Amazon Wish List or through a cash donation at www.thehumanesociety.org.
The Amazon Wish List page also offers ideas for what kinds of donated items the shelter is seeking.
“The Kitten Shower is an important event that makes it possible for us to provide all our foster families with the best tools to help them save lives. With supplies taken care of, we can spend our time reacting to the individual needs of each kitten and provide exactly what is needed,” according to Sarah Anderson, foster care coordinator.
For more information, email foster@thehumanesociety.org.
Debbie Cockrell: 253-597-8364, @Debbie_Cockrell
Comments