Stadium Thriftway building sells for $19 million

A building containing a popular grocer and German-style beer hall in the Stadium District has sold for $19 million, public records show.
Its new owners are a Wall Street-traded firm based in California. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. bought the building in late February, records show.
The company lists the Stadium District property as “Stadium Center,” boasting nearly 49,000 square feet. Rhein Haus is one major tenant, taking up 14,000 square feet on the top floor. Another is Stadium Thriftway. Other tenants at 618 N. First St. include Starbucks, an upscale pet supplies store, an exercise studio, a sandwich shop and a barber.
Five years ago the two-story building and two parking lots north of Division Avenue were sold for $5.8 million. Since 2013, one lot has developed into Stadium Apartments, a 172-unit building with ground-floor retail that should be ready for renters this spring.
Stadium Thriftway owner Mike Hargreaves said customers need not worry about the grocer.
“The lease follows the building. We still have 25 years left on our lease,” Hargreaves said. “We send our check to a different address now.”
Since 2013, the previous owner invested heavily in the property, adding a new roof, new paint, windows and lighting around the building. The investment paid off with last month’s sale, as it sold for more than three times the 2013 purchase price.
Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. is no stranger to Pierce County. Last year it bought Tacoma’s Highland Hills Shopping Center for nearly $47.4 million. A Safeway grocery store anchors that property, which includes a 43,000-square-foot LA Fitness, a Dollar Tree and many other retail tenants in 163,926 square feet of space.
The company owns 91 shopping centers in Washington, Oregon and California with a combined 10.5 million square feet, its website says.
According to its website, Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. buys “well-located community and neighborhood shopping centers, anchored by national or regional supermarkets and drugstores.” It seeks developments in densely populated areas with well-heeled neighbors.
The Stadium District has some of the highest population density in Pierce County, along with the St. Helens neighborhood just down the street.
A representative for the new owners did not respond to a request for comment.
