Consultant who billed clients for vacations sent to prison

The Associated Press

March 15, 2018 08:01 PM

CHICAGO

A former partner in a Chicago-based consulting firm who pleaded guilty to wire fraud has been sentenced to prison.

The U.S. Attorney's Office in Chicago says a federal judge sentenced 53-year-old Navdeep Arora to two years in prison this week.

Arora was accused of taking part in a scheme to bilk his company and clients out of hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Prosecutors say Arora was at the Chicago office of McKinsey & Company when he billed clients for business expenses that were actually personal vacations around the world. They also say Arora and a former consultant at State Farm Mutual Automobile took vacations and billed State Farm.

Matthew Sorenson pleaded guilty to wire fraud and was sentenced to prison last fall.

