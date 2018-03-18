Recent developments surrounding the South China Sea

FILE - In this March 18, 2018, file photo, Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, left, and Australia's Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull hold a joint press conference at the end of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations

ASEAN) special summit, in Sydney. Southeast Asian leaders and Australia's prime minister called for non-militarization and a code of conduct in the contested waters of the South China Sea, where China has become increasingly assertive.