State sues former Fargo home remodeling contractor

The Associated Press

March 19, 2018 06:06 AM

FARGO, N.D.

The state is suing a former Fargo home remodeling contractor for failing to complete projects for which customers had paid.

Studs to Rugs owner Tim Rosene suddenly closed the business last fall. KFGO says a lawsuit filed in district court in Fargo accuses Rosene of 43 violations of consumer protection laws.

Ten customers have filed complaints claiming losses of about $324,000 for projects that were never completed. Asst. Attorney General Parrell Grossman says he doesn't know whether those seeking restitution will see any money.

A phone listing for Rosene was not available.

