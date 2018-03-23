Business

Ford's F-series made more money than Facebook in 2017

By PHOEBE WALL HOWARD Detroit Free Press

March 23, 2018 01:00 AM

DETROIT

Why is Ford Motor Co. betting its future on trucks?

You might call it a smackdown between the F-150 and Nike Air Jordan XXXII.

Ford executives like to point out lately consumers spent $41.25 billion on F-Series trucks in North America in 2017. Incredibly, the trucks have generated more revenue than:

– Facebook

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

– Coca-Cola

– Nike

– American Airlines

– Best Buy

– Merck pharmaceuticals

– Allstate

– Rite Aid

– Macy's

– McDonald's

In fact, $41 billion exceeds the gross domestic product output of the countries of Jordan, Bolivia and Iceland – among many others.

Erich Merkle, U.S. sales analyst for Ford, indicated few people realize just how big the truck franchise really is.

"On average, we'll sell about two F-Series pickup trucks every minute," he said. "By the time you've finished this article you're reading right now, we've sold another one."

Ford sold 896,764 F-Series trucks in 2017, up 9 percent over the previous year.

"So the industry was off slightly from record sales in 2016, but F-Series bucked the trend," Merkle said. "This was our 41st straight year as America's bestselling pickup truck."

In recent months, F stock has moved little. Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas generated news when he suggested the trucks might be more valuable than the whole 115-year-old company.

A line of one year's sales of F-Series trucks could stretch from Seattle to Miami, said Ford spokesman Mike Levine. "We love our trucks."

  Comments  