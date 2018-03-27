Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley listens during a city council meeting at city hall, Wednesday, March 21, 2018, in Cincinnati. With one council member absent Wednesday, Cranley removed a proposed buyout proposal for City Manager Harry Black from the council meeting agenda. Cranley asked Black to resign nearly two weeks ago. Black balked. The Cincinnati Enquirer reports there isn't majority support for a proposed $423,000 severance package for Black. He's been the manager since 2014.
Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley listens during a city council meeting at city hall, Wednesday, March 21, 2018, in Cincinnati. With one council member absent Wednesday, Cranley removed a proposed buyout proposal for City Manager Harry Black from the council meeting agenda. Cranley asked Black to resign nearly two weeks ago. Black balked. The Cincinnati Enquirer reports there isn't majority support for a proposed $423,000 severance package for Black. He's been the manager since 2014. John Minchillo AP Photo
Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley listens during a city council meeting at city hall, Wednesday, March 21, 2018, in Cincinnati. With one council member absent Wednesday, Cranley removed a proposed buyout proposal for City Manager Harry Black from the council meeting agenda. Cranley asked Black to resign nearly two weeks ago. Black balked. The Cincinnati Enquirer reports there isn't majority support for a proposed $423,000 severance package for Black. He's been the manager since 2014. John Minchillo AP Photo

Business

Cincinnati's City Hall standoff in week 4 amid racial unease

By DAN SEWELL Associated Press

March 27, 2018 05:05 AM

CINCINNATI

There's a real-life soap opera playing in the city hall of the home of Procter & Gamble, the company that helped pioneer the daily dramas.

A standoff between Cincinnati's mayor and city manager is in its fourth week. While the battle appears to be mainly a conflict between two strong-willed leaders, it has racial overtones in an Ohio city with a troubled past.

Mayor John Cranley wants the city council to approve a severance package for manager Harry Black. He says Black has a pattern of unprofessional behavior.

But a majority of the council is balking at the buyout, and some community leaders are criticizing "the public takedown" of a black leader.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Cincinnati is the heart of a metro area of more than 2 million people in three states.

  Comments  